Forgot your wife's birthday? You might end up in jail: Here's why

Rules and laws are important ways to ensure society's smooth functioning. But one such strange law from an island named Samoa, which is in the Polynesian area of the Pacific ocean, where if a husband accidentally forgets his wife's birthday, he might get into legal trouble.

According to India Times, when it comes to Samoa's law, if a husband has accidentally forgotten the birthday of his wife, it comes under the category of crime. If the wife ends up complaining about this awful mistake to the police, the husband may have to visit the lock-up and have to answer some brutal questions.

That's not the only law which seems strange, according to News18 media, in North Korea, it is considered illegal to step out of your house in blue jeans. One cannot get for jogging in East Africa because it is banned in the country. Chewing gum has a ban in Singapore because it causes filth, while in Oklahoma, you will be imprisoned if you make a bad mouth at a dog.in East Africa because it is banned in the country. Chewing gum has a ban in Singapore because it causes filth, while in Oklahoma, you will be imprisoned if you make a bad mouth at a dog.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:15 PM IST