Watch video: Nagpur vendor makes 1.5 Feet Jumbo 'Bahubali Roll' worth Rs 300

Social media never pauses to spot trendy foods from the cities and towns. In a recent video shared by a food blogger video that plays in the background of the video, Raftaarein sung by Vishal & Shekhar and Vishal Dadlani, has the power to pep-up one's appetite.

Video shared by @eatographers on Instagram saws a Nagpur based street vendor trying to make the biggest tasty roll ever tried by fellow ones. Calling it the 'Bahubali roll', Big brother snacks outlet of Nashik is seen preparing mouth watery 1.5 Feet Jumbo roll.

Take a look at the video, right here:

In the video, we can see the man adding 6 eggs, chicken masala, chicken keema, veggies and flavourful sauces to prepare the jumbo dish. The caption of the post provides details of the eatery, "Rs 300/-", it reads to indicate the cost of the dish.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:29 PM IST