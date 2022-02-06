e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Watch video: Man swims under frozen waters in Slovakia

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai's cold weather had led people off their fans and wear layers of clothes to stay warm, however this man is much different. A man was seen performing a mind blowing stunt in the frozen waters of Slovakia, he swam for a while under the chilled resource that too with minimal clothing.

Can you even imagine having a chilled water bath in freezing temperatures? But this man seemed to make it happen, that too with lot of dare and happiness.

Boris Oravec shared a video to his Instagram account where he was filmed for cold water swimming skills. The 31 year-old professional athlete made his moves underneath frozen lake.

Since the video was posted, netizens commented to his praise and the video was liked over thousand times.

Watch video, here:

However, this wasn't his first attempt to try this stunt. A few days ago, he had tried the same, however, it seemed that he had lost his path to pull up to breathe after a swim. This had made his associates worried, who soon navigated him to trace his path out. The clip surfaced on social media to make over 3 Million views and plenty of reactions from netizens.

Watch video, here:

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
