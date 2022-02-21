Watch video: Man soulfully sings Mohammed Aziz's ‘Tumse Bana Mera Jeevan’

Bollywood classic beats are something which can never get over one's mind. In a recent video, a man was heard singing a retro song in his melodious voice, leaving listeners impressed and mesmerised.

The video was shared by a news channel named 24LiveAssam, in which we can see an unidentified man singing Mohammed Aziz's ‘Tumse Bana Mera Jeevan’ from the film Khatron Ke Khiladi. The star cast of the 1988 film included Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Chunky Pandey, Dharmendra and others.

The man can be seen enjoying the song and expressing the lyrics of the same via his subtle and meaningful body language. As he begins with his soulful voice, the crowd gathers to make the most of the moment and feel the melody.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:21 PM IST