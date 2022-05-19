Watch video: Man exits wedding celebration to rescue drowning dog

A video allegedly claiming a man of rescuing a dog amidst a wedding celebration is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video shared with the caption, "Guy went from wedding celebration to hep a dog", shows a man - dressed in formals - extending a helping hand to a drowning doggy.

The man takes off his overjacket and bends towards the animal inorder to pull him up to the ground. Soon after his successful attempt, he climbs the stairs in an exit. That marks the closure of the viral video.

ALSO READ Watch: How this adorable dog comforts children by working as a dental assistant

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:53 PM IST