Watch: How this adorable dog comforts children by working as a dental assistant

Dogs are the most lovable and friendly creatures on the planet, and they can calm and relax you in minutes. Their love can simply take away your day's stress and worries.

We've all heard of the concept of an emotional support dog. They are used in therapy and aid in the treatment of serious illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

The recent post that has piqued people's interest for all the right reasons shows how a dog named Aldo became Ecuador's first dental assistant. He has a special emotional dog skill that allows him to calm and relax children while the doctor is treating their dental issues.

The post included some photos of the dog hugging the child while the doctor was working, accompanied by a caption that read:

"This is Aldo." He is Ecuador’s first dental assistant dog. He’s an emotional support pup with special skills that allow him to stay with children during their appointments. He helps reduce their stress, increases their trust in the dentist, and reinforces their self-esteem. 14/10 "

The post and story have touched the hearts of netizens because it is such a wonderful and thoughtful initiative because it is extremely difficult to keep the children calm during their dental appointments because they are terrified.

Netizens are in awe of how nicely the dog is doing his job and are impressed with the idea.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:52 PM IST