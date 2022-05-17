Guess who wins this hilarious 'Elephant Vs Human' mattress fight?

Is this a scene from a Bollywood film or a real fight? You've probably seen humans fight other humans and animals fight other animals, but this is the first time you will see an elephant fight a human over a mattress.

It's so funny that you won't be able to stop laughing. The video begins with an elephant attempting to jump over a fence after seeing a man sleeping on a mattress. He finally comes out after a struggle and runs towards the man to take the mattress from him. When the man refuses to compromise, they both begin to fight.

The video is adorable to watch because the baby elephant looks very cute and funny while fighting with a human over a mattress.

Despite the fact that they were both fighting, they can be seen sharing and cuddling the same mattress at the end. Netizens are ecstatic to witness their friendship and adorable fight.

This video was shared on Twitter by Dr. Samrat Gowda, IFS, and has since then received a lot of views and praise.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:38 PM IST