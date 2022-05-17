Aliens in UFO? Man spots THIS in 8 years of stargazing

A lot of people enjoy stargazing. It aids in their relaxation and calms them. Some people even make stargazing their hobby and make time for it out of their busy schedules.

It sparks creativity in some people, and some simply enjoy watching and photographing it for its uniqueness and beauty. It feels like another world and helps people connect with their surroundings.

Although stargazing is difficult to practice in busy cities because the sky is not properly visible. Therefore, the best place to practice it is a calm and empty place where the sky is properly visible.

Recently, a man who has been stargazing for the last 8 years witnessed the brightest meteor he has ever seen.

It's lovely, and he posted a picture of it with a detailed caption.

In his caption, he also mentioned where he saw this beauty and how far it was from the city centre and how less pollution helps with better stargazing.

His caption read, "I have been doing stargazing for the last 8 years and this is one of the brightest meteor I have seen in my life. All this happened 15 kms away from city centre (Port Blair)... tells you how less light polluted Andamans is."

Netizens' reaction to it is overwhelming and they have fallen in love with this bright meteor beauty.

Someone even wrote, "Damnnnn. So wanna come off there"

It was shared on Twitter by Bhavanandhi.

I have been doing stargazing for the last 8 years and this is one of the brightest meteor I have seen in my life. All this happened 15 kms away from city centre (Port Blair)... tells you how less light polluted Andamans is. pic.twitter.com/Csux3DazzG — Bhavanandhi (@bhava326) May 16, 2022

