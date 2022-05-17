Want a robot to serve you food? Visit THIS restaurant

In the world powered by Artifical Intellegnce and advancing technology, especially improved amidst the days of the recent pandemic, robot serving you needs can be a dream come true. The mechanism is much a reality since the past in a few international food outlets. However, one of its kind restaurant that lets robots take orders and serve meal to customers is now in India.

With the launch of The Yellow House - Robot Restaurant - in Sector 104, Noida, Delhi-NCR has got its first restaurant with robotic waiters. It is a multi-cuisine restaurant chain which had earlier successfully established three restaurants in Jaipur, before expanding to Noida. There are two robots in the restaurant who serve food and attend the tables, reported India Today.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:22 AM IST