Watch Video: Man Catches Massive King Cobra With Bare Hands

A volunteer from the Ao Nang rescue team in southern Thailand province of Krabi caught a giant king cobra with his bare hands, reported Thaiger.

Cobra was 4.5 metre, 10 kilogram snake. Local residents reported about Cobra hiding in palm plantation in a septic tank near locals houses ,According to local reports.

Sutee Naewhaad, 40 year old volunteer caught a huge snake within 20 minutes and put it into a bag. He also tried catching the snake on its neck. He grabbed its neck and caught him.

He is well skilled and trained snake cather and has prtice of rescuing and catching snakes. He said in local media “It's dangerous and no one should try to catch a snake without a professional”.

His daring to catch King Cobra with bare hands is catching so much attention on the internet. The video is widely shared on the internet and left netizens in shock.

Cobras are poisonous snake with hollow fangs fixed to the top jaw at the front of the mouth. These snakes cannot hold their fangs down, they inject venom through their fangs. They also have sense of smell and night vision. It was very dangerous for this snake catcher to catch it with bare hands.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:36 PM IST