India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Watch: Monkey climbs into man’s arms & gives him a big hug, heartwarming video goes viral

The video shows them engaging in a long and warm hug, with the monkey sweetly leaning on the man.
FPJ Web Desk
Instagram/goodnews_movement

The internet is full of videos showing special moments of humans and animals' bonding and they absolutely well received by the netizens. One such similar video showcasing the sweet friendship between a human and monkey has surfaced which is winning hearts on the internet. In a video doing rounds on social media, a monkey can be seen climbing onto a balcony straight into the arms of a man sitting on a chair. The video shows them engaging in a long and warm hug, with the monkey sweetly leaning on the man. As per the video, the incident occurred with a family on a holiday in Mexico.

The video was posted by the Good News Movement on Instagram. “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL: this monkey climbed onto the balcony for some love, then he went back into his natural habitat,” reads the caption of the post. They also added “I love all animals but have a soft spot for monkeys,” while replying to their own post.”

Watch Video:

The video has gone viral, melting hearts on the internet.

Take a look:

ALSO READ

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
