Viral

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Watch: IPS shares mother-in-law's unique Bollywood inspired 'desh-bhakti kirtan', video goes viral

Kiran Singh complied some of the most popular Bollywood patriotic songs and presented them in a 'Keertan' style.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/ Suraj Singh Parihar IPS

The introduction of social media platforms has offered people from all walks of life a stage like never before as it helps them showcase their talent and reach a large number of audience with just one click.

Thanks to social media the audiences too are spoiled for choices and have no dearth of fresh, innovative and entertaining content on daily basis.

Similarly, Kiran Singh a youtuber has come up with a unique song. She complied some of the most popular patriotic Bollywood songs and presented them in a 'Keertan' style.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Suraj Singh Parihar an IPS wrote," Kiran Singh ji (my mother-in-law) has presented a 'Kirtan Swaroop' of patriotic songs Bollywood songs, hope you will love it! The full part of this song is available on his YouTube channel singwithkiransingh! Jai Hind."

Watch Video:

In the viral video, Kiran can seen mixing parts of popular Hindi patriotic songs and presenting it in a 'Keertan' style. She is also being supported by musician as they play their instruments in a room decorated with Indian national flags.

Twitter loved the unique presentation and gave it a big thumbs up.

Take a look:

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
