Watch: IPS shares mother-in-law's unique Bollywood inspired 'desh-bhakti kirtan', video goes viral

The introduction of social media platforms has offered people from all walks of life a stage like never before as it helps them showcase their talent and reach a large number of audience with just one click.

Thanks to social media the audiences too are spoiled for choices and have no dearth of fresh, innovative and entertaining content on daily basis.

Similarly, Kiran Singh a youtuber has come up with a unique song. She complied some of the most popular patriotic Bollywood songs and presented them in a 'Keertan' style.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Suraj Singh Parihar an IPS wrote," Kiran Singh ji (my mother-in-law) has presented a 'Kirtan Swaroop' of patriotic songs Bollywood songs, hope you will love it! The full part of this song is available on his YouTube channel singwithkiransingh! Jai Hind."

Watch Video:

किरन सिंह जी (मेरी सासू मां) ने लीक से हटकर प्रचलित फ़िल्मी मुखड़ो-टुकड़ों को जोड़ते हुए देशभक्ति गीतों का ‘कीर्तन स्वरूप’ प्रस्तुत किया है , उम्मीद है रास आयेगा !



इस गाने का पूरा भाग इनके यूट्यूब चैनल singwithkiransingh पे उपलब्ध है!



जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KEd7EHE3Cs — Suraj Singh Parihar IPS (@SurajSinghIPS) January 26, 2022

In the viral video, Kiran can seen mixing parts of popular Hindi patriotic songs and presenting it in a 'Keertan' style. She is also being supported by musician as they play their instruments in a room decorated with Indian national flags.

Twitter loved the unique presentation and gave it a big thumbs up.

Take a look:

Advertisement

आदरणीय जी आपको आदरणीय किरण सिंह जी को देश भक्ति के बारे में देश का भविष्य हमारे नौजवान साथी बहनों और भाइयों को जो प्रेरणादायक देश भक्ति का गीत सुनाया गया है वह काबिले तारीफ आपको और किरण सिंह जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं शुभ प्रभात आपका दिन शुभ हो — R K Singh Tanwar (@RKSinghTanwar1) January 27, 2022

सुंदर प्रस्तुति, जब भाव में में सुंदर हो, तो रचना सुंदर हो ही जाती है। — Abhishekk Pratap Singh🇮🇳 (@Abhishekk_i) January 26, 2022

Appreciate, Jai Maa Bharati🙏 — ANIL SEMIYAL (@AnilS1987) January 26, 2022

Advertisement

Behtreen gayn maa ji ke dwara jai hind 🙏🙏🙏 — Dayalveer singh (@Dayalveersingh6) January 26, 2022

ये तो बहुत ही सुंदर प्रस्तुति दी है 🙏🙏👌👌💯 — Rajaneesh Kumar Dwivedi "rocky" (@RkoquotesEra) January 26, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:03 AM IST