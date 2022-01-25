Watch: Nurse dances for paralytic patient to engage him in physiotherapy exercises; video goes viral

Doctors are called gods on Earth as they save the patient's life. However, it is not just the doctors but nurses and the other hospital staff members also play a crucial role in healing patients through their hard work. Recently, a clip has surfaced on the social media which features a nurse using a creative method to engage a paralytic patient in some physiotherapy exercises.

The video of the nurse has been shared by a user who goes by the name @NandiniVenkate3 on Twitter. The caption shared with the video reads, "This clever nurse was giving her paralyzed patient some physiotherapy exercises..and did this dance number to make him be in high spirits. She extracted co-operation and we can see his smile and joy doing those exercises."

In the viral video, a paralytic patient can be seen on the hospital bed while the nurse can be seen showing him dance steps. She makes the patient perform some hand movements using the steps on a song that is being played in the background. She even assists him in doing the hand movement by joining both his hands. The patient in the video can be seen delightfully performing physiotherapy exercises.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on January 23 and has so far, garnered over 13K likes. The innovative method used by the nurse for patient's recovery has won over the hearts of Twitter user.

With such lovely nurses around, chances of recovery of patients will be quicker and how beautiful to see a bubbly and livey nurse everyday when you are in pain ❤ — Vna 🇮🇳 (@Im_Maayaa) January 24, 2022

A classic example of wonders one can do when one loves his/her job/profession! Kudos to the nurse for coming up with the innovative idea! 👌👍👌 — Vaishnavi Naik (@Naiktalks) January 24, 2022

Kudos to this super intelligent Nurse. They are the real heroes who are always 24*7 ready for patients 👍 — Mukesh (@mukesh43623594) January 24, 2022

Physiotherapy can be very frustrating.. slow, needs focus, slower recovery, discomfort etc.. many patients give up because of lack of motivation, this nurse understands what she is doing... Associating good feelings with an otherwise highly frustrating activity. 👍 — बंजारा (@Phoenixingh) January 23, 2022

This new generation of India are extraordinary and will change the face of this great nation very quickly … what was achieved in last 75 will multiply within next one or two decades … if you see the fileds in which they are excelling it’s mind boggling … Big 🙏🏻 to this girl. — || Ahaṁ Brahmāsmi || (@chethboy) January 23, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:51 PM IST