e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Watch: Nurse dances for paralytic patient to engage him in physiotherapy exercises; video goes viral

In the viral video, a paralytic patient can be seen on the hospital bed while the nurse can be seen showing him dance steps.
FPJ Web Desk
Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Advertisement

Doctors are called gods on Earth as they save the patient's life. However, it is not just the doctors but nurses and the other hospital staff members also play a crucial role in healing patients through their hard work. Recently, a clip has surfaced on the social media which features a nurse using a creative method to engage a paralytic patient in some physiotherapy exercises.

The video of the nurse has been shared by a user who goes by the name @NandiniVenkate3 on Twitter. The caption shared with the video reads, "This clever nurse was giving her paralyzed patient some physiotherapy exercises..and did this dance number to make him be in high spirits. She extracted co-operation and we can see his smile and joy doing those exercises."

In the viral video, a paralytic patient can be seen on the hospital bed while the nurse can be seen showing him dance steps. She makes the patient perform some hand movements using the steps on a song that is being played in the background. She even assists him in doing the hand movement by joining both his hands. The patient in the video can be seen delightfully performing physiotherapy exercises.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on January 23 and has so far, garnered over 13K likes. The innovative method used by the nurse for patient's recovery has won over the hearts of Twitter user.

See comments here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Virat Kohli stares at Rishabh Pant after throwing his wicket for golden duck; reaction goes... Watch: Virat Kohli stares at Rishabh Pant after throwing his wicket for golden duck; reaction goes...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
Advertisement