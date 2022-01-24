Watch: Virat Kohli stares at Rishabh Pant after throwing his wicket for golden duck; reaction goes viral

Rishabh Pant has often been criticized for his care-free batting approach and something similar happened during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town, which India lost by four runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who walked in to bat at a crucial juncture during the 288-run chase was dismissed for a duck, allowing the hosts to crawl their way back into the game.

Trying to look for a big shot right from the beginning, Pant was caught at deep cover on the first ball he faced, and the development didn't sit well with the fans. Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who was batting at the other end, also looked unimpressed with Pant's shot selection.

As Pant walked back to the dressing room, Kohli didn't say anything instead kept staring at the batter, who threw away his wicket playing an unrequired shot.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 23rd over bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo.

Watch video here:

Pant's wicket fell right after India had lost set batsman Shikhar Dhawan in the same over. Dhawan (61 off 73) along with Kohli had added 98 runs for the second wicket.

India lost the game by 4 runs and suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODI series.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 01:08 PM IST