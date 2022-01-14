Watch video: Man brings liquor to stadium, secretly stuffs it in bread sandwich

Enjoying the sport matches from the stadium live is indeed a worth-while experience. To make this even more memorable, one might try to click pictures, wear trendy t-shirts to support one's favorite player, paint faces to cheer the team ,etc. However, that's too common!

Carrying alcohol isn't allowed in the stadium, as most venue serve it themselves. According to Ladbible, a guy from Australia was seen to have smuggled his own alcohol bottle to the match without getting caught.

But how? The sports enthusiast turned a foodie to make himself escape security checks. In the video, he can be seen unveiling his sandwich that had the liquor flask stuffed in between. A quick look at the liquor stuffed sandwich could trick one's eye, as it left to clues to anything fishy.

Call it the man's preparedness or love for the sip, the flask of alcohol was hidden comfortably inside the slices of bread. To keep it real and perfect, the sandwich was also decorated with some lettuce and carrots.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:13 PM IST