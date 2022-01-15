Watch video: Lucknow's chef Kandi makes 'chowmein golgappa'; netizens say 'Ulti level max'

Golgappa is certainly the most craved street food for most foodies. In the recent past, people dared to try some bizarre twists to their favorite dish - such as chocolate golgappa, egg golgappa, bahubali panipuri and so on... On similar lines, the recent video we can see Lucknow's chef Kandi preparing and serving 'chowmein golgappa'.

In a video went viral, the man who was identified as chef Kandi can be spotted combining two youth's loving dishes - chowmein and panipuri. The reel shows him adding some masala powders and chutney to traditionally potat stuffed puris. Then, he topped the golgappas with chowmein pouring little extra sweet chutney - giving it a look to stare at. That's not all! Later the preparation continued with putting yoghurt, tutti-fruity, coriander and grated coconut.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Since posted hours ago, the video garnered over 45K views. Netizens expressed their disgust in the comments section and wrote, "Ulti level max (hinting nausea)", "ye traumatic hai..." and so on...

Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:59 PM IST