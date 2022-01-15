e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Watch video: After 'Badam Badam', laddu seller from Madhya Pradesh goes viral for his jingles

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Twitter @Mithileshdhar

Twitter @Mithileshdhar

Advertisement

Old is gold! Social media keeps re-rolling the trendy videos, which once went viral. In a similar fashion, a video of Laddu seller has resurfaced on the internet. For some, it might seem a first time watch while most might have already looked into the sweet vendor's canvassing style.

Remember the Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who sang ' Badam Badam' jingle? While, this video shared on Twitter showed a laddu seller from Madhya Pradesh singing to pull customers towards purchase.

In the viral clip, a man from MP's Seoni district Kallu Kewat sells self made laddus. He is seen standing next to his bicycle, which happens to be his stall-cum-transport tool, wherein he sings to sell his laddus - holding few in hand. His energetic and cheerful selling method is worth giving a look.

Take a look at the video, right here:

ALSO READ

Watch: Peanut seller's 'Kacha Badam' jingle trends, here's all you need to know about the viral... Watch: Peanut seller's 'Kacha Badam' jingle trends, here's all you need to know about the viral...
Advertisement

Having seen the video, Twitter user took to compare him with the badam seller and wrote, "Is good.... But 'Badam badam' is best", while another tweet read, "Wah बिना खाए लड्डू का मज़ा आ गया (wow, even without eating, got the gist of the laddu)"...

Here's some reactions, take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
Advertisement