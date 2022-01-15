Watch video: After 'Badam Badam', laddu seller from Madhya Pradesh goes viral for his jingles

Old is gold! Social media keeps re-rolling the trendy videos, which once went viral. In a similar fashion, a video of Laddu seller has resurfaced on the internet. For some, it might seem a first time watch while most might have already looked into the sweet vendor's canvassing style.

Remember the Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who sang ' Badam Badam' jingle? While, this video shared on Twitter showed a laddu seller from Madhya Pradesh singing to pull customers towards purchase.

In the viral clip, a man from MP's Seoni district Kallu Kewat sells self made laddus. He is seen standing next to his bicycle, which happens to be his stall-cum-transport tool, wherein he sings to sell his laddus - holding few in hand. His energetic and cheerful selling method is worth giving a look.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Having seen the video, Twitter user took to compare him with the badam seller and wrote, "Is good.... But 'Badam badam' is best", while another tweet read, "Wah बिना खाए लड्डू का मज़ा आ गया (wow, even without eating, got the gist of the laddu)"...

Here's some reactions, take a look:

Is good.... But 'Badam badam' is best 🙊 — Kumail abbas (@Kumail_AbbasZ) January 15, 2022

Wah बिना खाए लड्डू का मज़ा आ गया — Pravesh Jain (@PRAVESHPARAS) January 15, 2022

Very interested 😄😊☺️😊 — Ainul Hasan Mansoori (@ainul_mansoori) January 15, 2022

Nice 👍👍 — SateeshPoswal's Gurjar (@poswal_sateesh) January 15, 2022

Jaana padega inke laddu khane 🙌 — Dilliwali (@puretaurean) January 15, 2022

बहुते नीक बा एकर बेचैले का तरीका।👌 — Manoj मनोज (@aapkamanoj) January 15, 2022

भई वाह, इनकी प्रतिभा को सलाम। भगवान इनको तरक्की दे। — durga shanker (@dshanker98) January 15, 2022

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:32 PM IST