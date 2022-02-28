Watch video: Las Vegas pours down Russian vodka to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Here's a bizarre way in which people from Las Vegas, United States are supporting Ukraine over the Russian invasion. According to reports and the viral video, people are purchasing Russian liquor only to disrespectfully throw it off.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see people at a pub, emptying bottles of Russian vodka at the toilet. Tipplers in the United States have taken the initiative to support humanitarian aid towards Ukraine, by a unique way of pouring vodka down the drain.

Not just that, the Russian vodka is being replaced with Ukrainian liquor, to raise sales and push the amount gathered for Ukraine better.

According to reports, customers turned supporters are donating about USD 300 for the Russian vodka, not to consume but pour down the toilet. Videos of the initiative are going viral and gaining apprecaition from netizens.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:50 AM IST