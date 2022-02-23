Watch video: Kollywood celeb Sivaangi grooves to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' from Beast

Similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's airport fun with the song 'Arabic Kuthu', celebrities to commoners are all trying to recreating the moves of this beat from Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Beast'.

In a recent video, Kollywood actress and singer Sivaangi Krish grooved to steps of the trending album 'Arabic Kuthu' and shared her an Instagram reel. The video was captioned to read, "Halamathi Habibo?? cant stop vibing to this?? edho ennala mudinjathu?? #arabickuthu #beast (sic)."

In the video, we can see Sivaangi dressed in a casual top-jeans attire as she hooks to the steps of the popular song. It can be spotted that she filmed her 'Arabic Kuthu' attempt at the terrace and enjoyed the dancing moment along a backdrop of green trees. In no time of the online appearance, the video has hit over 6 Lakh views and is going viral with many likes and comments.

To those not tuned into Tamil cinema, Sivaangi is a Tamil playback singer, actress and TV star. She is best known for Star Vijay channel's popular shows, 'Super Singer 7' & 'Cooku with Comali'. According to reports, she was listed by the Indiaglitz as the "Most Desirable Woman on Television 2020".

Watch video:'Arabic Kuthu'

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:05 PM IST