Watch video: Filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya groove to Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' from 'Beast'

The first song from Vijay's 'Beast' was released last week, and the song has taken the internet by a storm. With the lyrics ‘Halamithi Habibo’, the song has become one of the most viral ones in recent times.

Several celebrities and fans have posted videos grooving to the beats. Recently, Samantha's video, vibing to 'Arabic Kuthu', went viral. Now, filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya's 'Arabic Kuthu' version has become the latest viral video.

Atlee, who has directed three blockbuster films with Vijay, danced to 'Arabic Kuthu', with his wife Priya and art director Muthuraj. The song composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Jonita Gandhi.

In the video, Atlee and Priya have managed to match their dance moves, while Muthuraj dances in a fun way.

She captioned the video to read, "Jamming session ended wit #arabickuthu #beast"

Find the viral video below:

'Beast' has fans waiting with bated breath for a number of reasons. This is the first time that Pooja Hegde is being paired opposite Vijay in a film.

Rumours suggest 'Beast' will be a hostage drama, has music by Anirudh, who has delivered blockbusters everytime he's worked with either Vijay or Nelson.

Atlee is currently filming for a Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Atlee is also expected to direct Vijay again.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:03 PM IST