Watch video: Angry bride turns Angry Bird, netizens say 'Chill Didi Chill'

Wedding season is in full swing under strict COVID-19 guidelines and many funny and not-so-funny videos are doing the rounds on the internet .

The wedding day is supposed to be one of the most joyous days in a groom's and bride's life. But it looks like one bride, in particular, didn't quite think that her wedding day was the happiest day of her life.

A hilarious video has been shared by an Instagram page named 'Ghantaa'. In the clip, we can see the bride wearing a red lehenga and the groom is wearing a suit. Both of them are standing on a stage after their jaimala ceremony.

In the video, the pandit gives the groom some sweets (mithai) to give to the bride. As the groom starts feeding a piece of barfi to the bride, she angrily takes the sweet and throws it away.

Then the pandit gives the bride a glass of water to give to it, just like her. The bride takes the glass and throws it into the crowd angrily.

This left people on the stage shocked and netizen in splits.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments sections with laughing emojis and funny texts. Many assumed that the bride was forced to get married to the groom.

Here are some of the comments:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:31 PM IST