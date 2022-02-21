Watch: 62-yr-old saree clad woman climbs toughest peaks of Western Ghats; stuns internet

We all might have heard the phrase, 'age is just a number', but a 62-year-old lady from Bangalore is practically proving these words.

The super-fit lady, Nagaratnamma scaled one of the toughest peaks of the Western Ghats and her video is not only amazing but incredibly inspirational as well.

Posted on Instagram by Vishnu, the clip shows Nagaratnamma climbing to the top of the peak 'Agasthya Koodam', located in the Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu. She can be seen climbing the peak with a rope and that's not all. The courageous 62-year-old can be seen doing all this in a saree!

So, if you are someone who starts complaining even after a little work out, Nagaratnamma’s spirit will serve as an inspiration for you.

“One of the highest and toughest hiking peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range. This is Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing on 16th February 2022. She came with her son and friends from Bangalore. This was her first trip outside Karnataka. She said for the last 40 years after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now, since her children have all grown up and settled down, she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experiences for all those who watched her climb,” read the caption.

The video received a flurry of positive response from netizens. People were stunned to watch her scale the tough peak and reacted with heart and fire emojis.



Take a look:

