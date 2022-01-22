Kota's 3-year-old singing wonder kid becomes social media star with 10 million views on Insta and 3 lakh views on YouTube

Three-year-old Alizeh Rizvi who is going to be applying for admission to the Nursery class this coming academic year is already a social media sensation. Alizeh has recently recorded a Hindi song ‘Mera Dil Pahado main kho gaya’ in a mumbling voice which has received over 10 million views on Instagram and some half a million people including famous stars, have made reels on her song.

Her uncle Adil Rizvi told this reporter that he had initially sung and composed the same song but one day little Alizeh expressed her desire to sing this song. “When Alizeh sang the song before me, I decided to record the song in her stammering voice I posted her video on social media sites and it became an instant hit.”

Within a few days, over 10 million people have seen the song on Instagram and 5 lakh people have made Insta reels. Also, there are 3 lakh views of Alizeh’s video song on YouTube.

Alizeh cannot go to school due to the Covid-19 pandemic so instead, she started visiting her uncle’s cording studio. Alizeh’s mother Afroz who is a school teacher tries to teach her some basics at home. Alizeh’s bank employee Father, Irfan Mohammad is as excited “We are receiving offers from advertising agencies for Alizeh.”

Little Alizeh, oblivious to the response to her song says she wants to become a doctor. Alizeh these days is busy recording her next single in her Uncle’s recording studio.

