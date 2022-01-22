Extortion threat to businessman: Mumbai cops get Suresh Pujari's custody

The Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday took custody of gangster Suresh Pujari from the state's Anti Terrorism Squad in connection with a Rs 50 lakh extortion threat issued to a camera businessman.

Pujari was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till January 29, an official said.

The camera businessman had received threat calls from international numbers between January 6 and January 19, 2018, and continued getting such threats even after he approached police and an FIR was lodged, the official informed.

Six people, including a minor, were arrested earlier in the case, in which the stringent MCOCA has been invoked and a charge sheet filed, and Pujari, the main accused, is the seventh person to be held, he added.

"These accused are also involved in another extortion registered at Ulhasnagar (in neighbouring Thane district). Pujari has 17 cases registered against his name in Mumbai, of which 10 are being probed by Crime Branch's AEC. In six cases, the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act has been invoked," the official said.

In four cases, Ravi Pujari and Suresh Pujari are accused, he said, adding that the latter has 51 cases registered against his name in Mumbai, Thane, Mira Road, Bhayander and Navi Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:31 AM IST