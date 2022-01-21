Navi Mumbai: 38-year-old mother held for selling her 3 children for Rs 2.9 lakh, father absconding

Nerul police Friday arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly selling her three children at Rs 2.9 lakh. Police have rescued the two children and searching for the third one. The husband of the woman, also involved in the crime, is currently absconding.

Following a complaint by the District Women and Child Development Officer Pallavi Sandesh Jadhav, the Nerul police took custody of Sharda Ayub Shaikh from the footpath near Nerul railway station and interrogated her.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that in July 2019, Shaikh and her husband Ayub Shaikh (33), sold their two daughters and a son at Rs 2.90 lakh.

One of their two years old babies were rescued from Belapur where they sold her at a price of Rs 90,000. Police also booked the woman identified as Asif Ali Farokhi, who bought the baby from them.

Police said that Farokhi claimed that she had adopted the baby and also showed the registration paper. She claimed that she gave them Rs 90,000 in good faith as they are poor. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that Farokhi did not follow the rules to adopt a child.

According to a police official, they have rescued two children and the search for the third one is underway. “The father of the children is currently absconding, we have formed a team to search the third child,” said a senior police official.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:34 PM IST