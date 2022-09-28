Watch Video: Kim Kardashian finds it difficult to walk in a tight dress; jumps to climb stairs

TV personality, internet sensation and entrepreneur recently attended the Milan Fashion Week and made news with her body-hugging super-tight sparkly dress, because of her way of walking at the gala. She couldn't walk and had to jump to climb stairs and even to inside a car.
Interestingly, a behind-the-scene video was shared by Kim's friend Stephanie Shepherd online and went viral in no time.
The video shows Kim arriving in a Dolce and Gabbana gown with high heels. She struggles to walk in her extraordinary outfit. Later, she is seen jumping to climb stairs. She then faces problem while trying to get inside her car, and somehow jumps backward and gets into the car.
Watch the video and see for yourself Kardashian's uncomfortable outfit one can ever imagine:
Many social media users felt that they would never want to wear such a tight dress and despite she being rich, can't afford to wear dress that is comfortable and fits her well.
Read the comments of the Twitter users:
