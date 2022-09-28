Watch Video: Kim Kardashian finds it difficult to walk in a tight dress; jumps to climb stairs

Kim Kardashian jumps to climb stairs in her extraordinary Dolce and Gabbana gown |

TV personality, internet sensation and entrepreneur recently attended the Milan Fashion Week and made news with her body-hugging super-tight sparkly dress, because of her way of walking at the gala. She couldn't walk and had to jump to climb stairs and even to inside a car.

Interestingly, a behind-the-scene video was shared by Kim's friend Stephanie Shepherd online and went viral in no time.

The video shows Kim arriving in a Dolce and Gabbana gown with high heels. She struggles to walk in her extraordinary outfit. Later, she is seen jumping to climb stairs. She then faces problem while trying to get inside her car, and somehow jumps backward and gets into the car.

Watch the video and see for yourself Kardashian's uncomfortable outfit one can ever imagine:

Kim’s dedication to the outfit is real 😅 pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022

Many social media users felt that they would never want to wear such a tight dress and despite she being rich, can't afford to wear dress that is comfortable and fits her well.

Read the comments of the Twitter users:

Ridiculous, Money and fame goes to people's heads — Peter Williams (@p_williams_0151) September 26, 2022

That's fashion torture😂 — Pat Delaney (@liverheart) September 26, 2022

I find it all a bit ridiculous really. I used to love watching them about a decade ago, I now find them all a cringe fest. — the underachiever (@happyda65726413) September 26, 2022

She looks like she’s stuck in a mermaid costume, she looks ridiculous climbing those stairs , only thing missing from this dress is the bottom fin….smh — MJacegy (@mjacegy) September 27, 2022

For real! That just seems like an idiotic thing to wear, but what do I know, I'd live in my nightgowns if it was socially acceptable. They only touch the tops of my shoulders. There is no way I'd ever want to wear anything that uncomfortable. — Suzanne is Salty "That Crazy Feminist Writer" (@SuzanneTitkeme2) September 27, 2022