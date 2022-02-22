Watch video: Journalist reports Russia-Ukraine tensions in 6 languages, netizens in awe

A journalist covering the Russia-Ukraine crisis has caught the internet's attention. The reporter, Philip Crowther, is seen updating the viewers on the latest developments on the issue in six languages.

Philip Crowther, a polyglot ad an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, has been reporting from Kyiv on the developing conflict with Russia.

Speaking about the border crisis for various news organisations, Crowther gave details in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

He posted a montage of his work on Monday, which went viral and accumulated more than 1.8 million views by the end of the day.

On Monday, Crowther posted a montage of his work reporting in the six languages. He captioned it, "Six-language coverage from #Kyiv. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Till now, the video has been viewed by 6.7 million users.

The journalist has a YouTube channel on which he keeps sharing the videos of his multi-language coverage of various global news events.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in the eastern part of Ukraine as independent and ordered that troops be deployed there.

Responding to the Russian troop movements, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory, in an address to the nation early on Tuesday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:10 PM IST