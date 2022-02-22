Explained: Russia - Ukraine Crisis, Russian recognition of breakaway regions, and how the world reacted

Russia has ordered its troops to move into into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine run by Moscow-backed separatists - the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

It comes after President Vladimir Putin recognised the two breakaway regions in Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Russia says the troops will perform "peacekeeping functions", which the US has said is "nonsense".

The US has imposed sanctions against the rebel territories, banning US citizens from any new investment, trade or finance there. UK PM Boris Johnson is chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency committee to agree on a significant package of sanctions against Russia - a significant move, given London's status as the Russian elites' preferred destination to stash their wealth.

In a lengthy televised address on Monday packed with grievances against the West, a visibly angry Putin said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian land.

Putin delved into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and expressed frustration that Russia's demands for a rewriting of Europe's security arrangements had been repeatedly rebuffed.

"I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago - to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," Putin said.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETS

Putin received no support from members of the U.N. Security Council at an emergency meeting Monday night for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow’s control.

The U.S. called his moves a pretext for a further invasion, many members condemned his violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and even close ally China urged diplomacy and a peaceful solution.

Ukraine called for the rare evening session along with the U.S., five European countries and Mexico to condemn Putin’s actions earlier Monday to recognize the independence of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, scenes of an eight-year war, and order his military to “maintain peace” there.

Russia happens to hold the Security Council’s rotating presidency this month and wanted the meeting to be closed, but diplomats said they agreed to an open session under intense pressure from Western and other members.

WEST THREATENS 'CRIPPLING' SANCTIONS

The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe.

Putin's announcement on Monday, and his signing of a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to the two breakaway regions, drew international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions, with President Joe Biden signing an executive order to halt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions.

European Union foreign ministers will meet Tuesday to decide what sanctions to impose over Russia’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in southeast Ukraine, the EU’s top diplomat said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the meeting in Paris “will take the political decisions vis-à-vis the European response.”

“Clearly, that response will be in the form of sanctions,” Borrell said. He said the aim is not to impose the whole range of sanctions that the EU has prepared should Russian invade Ukraine, but rather to address the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.

Asked whether Russia’s decision to send “peacekeepers” in already amounts to an invasion, Borrell said, “I wouldn’t say that’s a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.”

WHAT DID WORLD LEADERS SAY?

World leaders scrambled Tuesday to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin - and to signal possible sanctions - after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

While Russia's troop movements were still not clear, leaders in Asia and elsewhere voiced strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, along with worries about how a European war could hurt global and local economies and endanger foreign nationals trapped in Ukraine.

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territory must be respected," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said. "A military clash against the wishes of the international community ... would bring huge ramifications in the politics and economies of not only Europe, but to the whole world."

A conflict could devastate Ukraine and cause huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy. But Asian nations are also worried.

Moon instructed his officials to prepare for the economic fallout in South Korea if the Ukraine crisis worsens and U.S.-backed nations levy stringent economic sanctions on Russia.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said diplomats were trying to persuade 63 of its nationals who currently remain in Ukraine to leave.

Hopes are dwindling that a major conflict can be averted. Putin's directive came hours after he recognised the two Ukrainian separatist regions, setting up Russian military support and antagonising Western leaders who regard it as a breach of world order.

Putin blamed NATO for the current crisis and called the U.S.-led alliance an existential threat to Russia.

Some nations publicly signaled a willingness to pursue punishment.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian territorial integrity and said his country would discuss possible "severe actions," including sanctions, with the international community.

Putin's "actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation," Kishida told reporters Tuesday. "Japan is watching the development with grave concern."

Japan has a separate territorial dispute with Moscow over four Russian-controlled northern islands taken at the end of World War II. The standoff has prevented the signing of a peace treaty between the two sides.

The global condemnation came amid rising skirmishes in the eastern regions of Ukraine that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the Europe-facing democracy that has defied Moscow's attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said there was no basis under international law for Putin to recognise the Ukrainian separatist regions.

"We are concerned that this is a calculated act by President Putin to create a pretext for invasion, which would be a clear act of aggression. We again call for urgent diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution," Mahuta said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Russia should "unconditionally withdraw" from Ukrainian territory and stop threatening its neighbors. Morrison said Russia's actions were "unacceptable; it's unprovoked, it's unwarranted."

"It is important that like-minded countries who denounce this sort of behavior do stick together, and I can assure you that the moment that other countries put in place strong and severe sanctions on Russia, we will be in lockstep with them and we will be moving just as quickly," he said.

The threat of new sanctions underscores the West's difficulty in preventing a military conflict that's long been portrayed as inevitable.

NATO-member Turkey, which has close relations to both Ukraine and Russia, criticised Russia's decision to recognise the independence of the regions in eastern Ukraine.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement released Tuesday said: "We find this decision by Russia unacceptable and reject it." U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine.

The White House issued an executive order to restrict investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures - likely sanctions - were to be announced Tuesday. Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

At the United Nations, meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Monday night was called by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries.

Russia's U.N. ambassador said the United States and its Western allies were egging on Ukraine toward "an armed provocation." Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine of sharply increasing shelling in residential areas of the separatist regions over the past weekend as well as in some Russian towns and villages near the border.

Ukraine's U.N. ambassador demanded that Russia cancel its recognition of the independence of the separatist regions, immediately withdraw its "occupation troops" sent there by Putin and return to negotiations.

Sergiy Kyslytsya condemned Putin's "illegal and illegitimate" decision to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

China, a traditional ally of Russia, sounded a cautious note, calling for restraint and a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, President Joe Biden and Putin tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

If Russia moves in, the meeting will be off.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists with arms and troops, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers.

WHERE DO CHINA AND INDIA STAND?

China has not criticized Russia over its moves against Ukraine, and has joined in verbal attacks on Washington and its allies. Addressing the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lashed out against the U.S., accusing “a certain power” of “stirring-up antagonism.”

However, in response to a question from conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, Wang said the “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country should be respected and safeguarded, because this is a basic norm of international relations.”

“Ukraine is no exception,” Wang added.

He also stated that major powers should act in defense of global peace and no country should “repeat the past mistake of forging rival alliances.”

That chimes with China’s longstanding opposition to military alliances and often invoked — but often breached in practice — policy of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

For its part, India voiced "deep concern" at the situation.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Monday night, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said, "we have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation."

"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region," he said.

The US has expressed hopes that India will take sides and support Washington in the event Moscow attacks Ukraine since New Delhi adheres to a rules-based international order. India, on the other hand, has taken a neutral stance, repeatedly stating in the UN that it is supportive of “quiet and constructive diplomacy”.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:46 PM IST