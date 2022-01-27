Watch video: Italian grandfather tries samosa for first time, his reaction says it all

When it comes to a yummy hot snack to calm one's hunger, it is definitely a samosa served with sweet and spicy chutney. Do you remember your first try of having this delicacy? We're sure you fell in love for it and asked for more.

In a recent video, we could see an Italian man taste a samosa for the first time ever in his lifetime. Did his tastebuds like it? The now viral video was shared on Instagram, in which we could see an elderly enjoying his initial bite to the hot recipe. His reaction of being charged up and energized having had the food item, is worth noting. The person's geared up and joyous take post the new try, is complemented with the trending song 'O Antava mava' from the Tollywood hit Pushpa: The Rise.

Watch video, here:

According to social media, the video was posted by an Indian-Italian couple identified as Amit and Ambra and the man in the video is none another than Ambra's father.

Since posted few days ago, the video has gathered over 700K views, 35K likes and several comments. Some wrote to suggest that the man should try some panipuri for sure.

Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

