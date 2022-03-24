Watch video: Internet sensation Gayathri Yuvraaj grooves to Anirudh Ravichander's 'Mayakirriye'

If we were to list the songs trending on the internet, Anirudh Ravichander's 'Mayakirriye' beat is one of them, along songs from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pushpa: The Rise, 'Arabic Kuthu', 'Kacha Badam'...

The song credits to the singer Anirudh Ravichander (center), and the featured on screen stars Mugen Rao, Aathmika Banuchandran with it being AniVee who composed the now trending Tamil melody 'Mayakirriye'.

In a recent video, we can see Instagram influencer Gayathri Yuvraaj along choreographer who goes by the name @kalies_chittiboy, the duo can be seen energetically recreating the moves of viral beat.

Since shared earlier this week, the clip has hit over 327K views, 46K likes and multiple comments. The reactions flooded with hearts, fire emojis to express praise over their lovely performance.

