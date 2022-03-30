Watch video: Instagram influencer Dimple Jain recreates Gangubai Kathiawadi's 'Meri Jaan' vibes, netizens are impressed with her 'killer expressions'

Alia Bhatt's Bollywood release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is still receiving love from fans, followers via dialogue recreation to dance reels.

In a recent video impressing netizens, we can see an Instagram influencer who goes by the name Dimple Jain, recreating not the scenes but the vibes of 'Meri Jaan' from the Bollywood release.

Dimple is dressed in Gangu white saree, and holds similar accessories to that of the character. When it comes to facial expressions, she nails it in the short clip that's shared on social media.

Soon after the video hit the online platform, netizens flooded the comments section with appreciation. They wrote, "Ufff meri jaaaaan", "That’s such a FABULOUS recreation of Gangubai’s persona! You looo mesmerising", "Amazing expressions", and so on...

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:01 PM IST