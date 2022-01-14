Watch Video: Indian Army jawans play volleyball in heavy snow; fill netizens hearts with immense pride and joy

Be it standing tall in the sub-zero temperatures or rescuing people stranded in dangerous conditions, the commitment and dedication of an Indian army jawan towards his nation is just commendable. After a video of an Army jawan braving a knee-deep snow amid blizzard-like weather went viral on social media, here's another clip showcasing the strength and fitness of our soldiers, which is being widely circulated on Twitter.

The video was posted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. The jawans were seen completely unaffected by the freezing-cold weather and playing a game of volleyball in snow. The video has filled netizens' hearts with immense respect and admiration.

In the now-viral clip, the army jawans divided into two teams, were seen enjoying a match of volleyball. One team also rose into a little celebration after earning a point. "The best 'Winter Games.' Our Jawans (sic)," reads the caption of the video

Watch the viral video here:

The best ‘Winter Games.’

Our Jawans. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8Jwk4CEy2W — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 13, 2022

The video has now gone viral and attracted over 15k likes and scores of reactions. Twitter hailed the soldiers' for their amazing fitness.

See some of the comments below:

Advertisement

They are the real superheroes in any extreme conditions they keep themselves motivated... Jai Jawan, Jai Hind! — R RAJSEKHAR PATNAIK (@patnaikrajsekh2) January 14, 2022

I,ll pray for nature keep always safe our nation and brave Indian army 🇮🇳 — Uday Kumar (@UdayKum63547536) January 14, 2022

Thank you Jawans (Indian Army), you are the reason of our peaceful day and night. God bless you all. — अभिषेक. A. पाटील 🤠 (@AbhishekAPatil) January 14, 2022

Advertisement

जिंदगी जिंदादिली का दुसरा नाम INDIAN ARMRY💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏दिल से दुआ है हमारी सदा हंसते खेलते रहे जवान हमारे🙏 इस दुआ के सीवा आपके लीये कुछ भी करने को काबिल नहीं हम🙏हम आपके सदा ऋणी एवम जिवन भर आभारी रहेंगे 🙏 — Tulsi_SOLANKI (@Tulsi172) January 13, 2022

No wonder they are the fittest & toughest & get to do the most adventurous things in the world which we do on iPhone etc :) Jai Jawan !!! — Vivek Prabhu (@vivekenggg) January 13, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:14 PM IST