e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,753
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Watch Video: Indian Army jawans play volleyball in heavy snow; fill netizens hearts with immense pride and joy

The video was posted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Be it standing tall in the sub-zero temperatures or rescuing people stranded in dangerous conditions, the commitment and dedication of an Indian army jawan towards his nation is just commendable. After a video of an Army jawan braving a knee-deep snow amid blizzard-like weather went viral on social media, here's another clip showcasing the strength and fitness of our soldiers, which is being widely circulated on Twitter.

The video was posted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. The jawans were seen completely unaffected by the freezing-cold weather and playing a game of volleyball in snow. The video has filled netizens' hearts with immense respect and admiration.

In the now-viral clip, the army jawans divided into two teams, were seen enjoying a match of volleyball. One team also rose into a little celebration after earning a point. "The best 'Winter Games.' Our Jawans (sic)," reads the caption of the video

Watch the viral video here:

The video has now gone viral and attracted over 15k likes and scores of reactions. Twitter hailed the soldiers' for their amazing fitness.

See some of the comments below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Dog enjoys watching TV with her grandma, adorable video goes viral Watch: Dog enjoys watching TV with her grandma, adorable video goes viral
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
Advertisement