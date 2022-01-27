Watch video: 'I'm done' Subway worker quits job over call, claims of being bullied

A conducive and respectful work environment certainly counts to one's job tenure and productivity while the unlikely leads to frustration. Such a frustrated worker at the popular eatery brand Subway decided to end her job at the outlet with claims of being bullied and biasedly treated.

A video of a Subway worker quitting her job over an expressive phone call, gushing out the filled anger and dissatisfaction, has gone viral on social media. Originally the clip was posted on TikTok by Ava (@avathynne) and later surfaced all over the internet.

The now viral video begins with a voiceover saying, "I quit my job and my friend filmed it all." We can see Ava in her Subway uniform speaking to her manager about quitting the job and it being her last day on task.

"I am, I am offended and I'm hurt. I'd like you to understand that today is going to be my last day," she says over the phone. Later, she mentions of being treated with bias, favoring her co-worker while she was not much on the wrong side. She outburst to speak it loud and said, "literally, literally bullied".

The video also has her pointing out on promised salary raise by her manager which never came her way.

Watch the video, here:

