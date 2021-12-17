Watch video: Ice -cream seller's funeral leaves netizens in tears

Remember the ting-ting bell of the ice-cream wala who made peep through the window and rush downstairs to buy one? But then, you might seldom witnessed a funeral of an ice-cream vendor in the way this viral video talks about.

A video was recently shared on Twitter of an ice-cream fan's funeral. "just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING," wrote Twitter User Louisa Davies, taking to share the video footage. In the viral now went viral we see several ice-cream vans on road to mark the occasion and pay tribute the seller.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Earlier in Birmingham, as BBC reported, we saw a similar cortege of ice-cream vehicles on street for the funeral of Mac Leask, a 82 year old man who sold ice creams for 46 years in Pype Hayes.

Also, a convoy of 10 ice cream vans has formed a funeral cortege in tribute to a popular veteran seller in Hampshire. Pasquale Marucci, from Chandler's Ford, died aged 86 in January, but because of lockdown restrictions his family were not able to organise a wake, according to BBC.

It is not clear from where and when the video was shot to get uploaded on Twitter, but it has left netizens in tears and expressing gratitude to the ice-candy man. To the recent video, several took to react on Twitter. "My dads an Ice Cream man and this is a tradition within the ice cream community! So lovely," user @c_bodurmusic commented in reply to the shared video.

Check out some replies, here:

My dads an Ice Cream man and this is a tradition within the ice cream community! So lovely 🥺 — Chloe Bodur (@c_bodurmusic) December 17, 2021

That's a "fab" tweet. — Pank (@pankp007) December 17, 2021

‘There’s a lot of dignity in that. Going out like a raspberry ripple.’ pic.twitter.com/ncqD0aJtA6 — Mark Peter Simpson (@markpetersimps) December 17, 2021

This is awesome. An ice cream van man had an affair with a woman on the street I used to live on, when her husband was at work. Least subtle affair ever. We all knew what it meant when Mr Whippy was parked outside. — Eliza Loveheart (@ellieelle_5) December 17, 2021

Hear there were hundreds and thousands at it. — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) December 17, 2021

How utterly wonderful. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 17, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 06:23 PM IST