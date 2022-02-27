Watch video: Here's how planets sound from space, Earth resonates with viral song 'Kacha Badam'

In an edited video doing rounds on the internet, we can tune in to how different planets from our solar system sound from space.

The short clip begins with Mercury, which sounds similar to standing at a windy beach. Later, Venus is heard with vibrations like the alarm bell. When it comes to the planet Earth, there's an initial pause, and later what is heard is hilarious. The video plays the trending 'Kacha Badam' beat to hint how the world is resonating over this beat.

Watch the video, right here:

If you are an ardent Instagram user, you might have watched or even tried creating the trending 'Kacha Badam' reels. The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling that is surfacing over the internet, from lip sync to dance reels.

To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang 'Badam Badam' jingle to sell his product across villages, and went viral for his creation. His song was remixed and popularized by Godhulibela Music, which recently offered 3 Lakh rupees to the creator. Now, it is hardlly that we can scroll our social media feed without watching a reel over this trending beat.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:00 PM IST