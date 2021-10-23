e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ananya Panday questioned over some suspicious financial transactions & in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan: NCBPM Narendra Modi to meet seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers todayIndia reports 16,326 fresh COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 02:25 PM IST

Watch video: Heavy rains, hailstorm lashes parts of Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Jammu on Saturday witnessed heavy rains and hailstorms following which the temperatures have dipped in the city. As per the visuals, several farmers felt a bit worried as they feared that their crops might get damaged in the hailstorm.

Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir also received the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning. Pahalgam was also covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday morning. The minimum temperatures have dropped throughout the valley. Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

Watch video here:

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Ananya Panday leaves NCB office after 4 hours of questioning in Mumbai cruise drug bust...
Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 02:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal