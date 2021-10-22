Watch Video: Ananya Panday leaves NCB office after 4 hours of questioning in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was questionned for almost hours on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drug bust case.

This is for the second day in a row that Ananya appeared before the central agency. Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office as he had done on Thursday.

The father-daughter duo arrived at the anti-drug agency's office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in a car around 2.20 pm.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the office and barricades were put up there as large number of media persons gathered outside.

The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan is arrested along with 19 others.

Sources hinted on Friday that there is apparently no evidence of any 'drug-related exchanges' in her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The sources reluctantly divulged that there are 'no traces or references' of any Marijuana (Ganja) or weed-related chat in the two star-kids' WhatsApp communication being scanned in-depth by the NCB.

More likely, Ananya is being questioned for her version by the NCB for some different leads it has collected in the case, but the officials decline to elaborate.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:55 PM IST