Watch video: Groom recreates Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega nahi' dialogue from Pushpa during his garland ceremony

The entire globe seems to have breathed in the Pushpa fever, especially showering love towards the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film. Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release Pushpa: The Rise.

However, this time the Pushpa air was breathed by a groom amidst the crucial phase of this wedding. During the varnama ritual, when the couple exchange their flower garland, the groom was on swag to display his love for Allu Arjun and the film Pushpa. He took to recreate the swiping style from the movie along 'Jhukega nahi' dialogue. This came when the tall man had to bow down inorder to get the garland worn. The video is going viral on social media with several shares and likes.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:49 PM IST