Watch video: Kili Paul grooves to 'Saami Saami' from film 'Pushpa' once again; netizens react

Internet sensation Kili Paul, who hails from Tanzania, has been breaking highly entertaining his followers on Instagram with energizing dance and lip-syncing videos over popular Indian music.

As the Pushpa fever doesn't seem to settle, Kili Paul attempted to groove to some dance moves from the Tollywood film melodies once again. Yes, his earlier try was posted on January 5, while the recent one made online last evening.

The social media star shared a video clip of himself dancing to beats of the song 'Saami Saami' from the 2021 blockbuster Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise,' leaving his followers impressed yet again.

Watch video, right here:

Since posted, the video has gathered over 800K views and flooded with comments. Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:17 PM IST