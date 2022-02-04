Watch video: Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld holds kid on-air during weather broadcast

A meteorologist went on air with her little one to present the weather report. Rebecca Schuld from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, surprised the viewers by holding her three-month-old daughter in her arms during the forecast for CBS 58 News media.

The video Rebecca could be seen mentioning that the toddler had just got up after a sleep. “I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up,” she said on-air.

According to the on-show video, the meteorologist was on a Work from Home pattern because of coronavirus-induced restrictions since her maternity leave concluded. The Milwaukee weather report journo was set to present her forecast when her 13-week-old baby Fiona which was a surprise to viewers, probably even herself.

Watch video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Seeing that she was going viral for bringing the baby on screen, rather than excusing off the session - she took to social media expressing her heart out. Rebecca wrote on Facebook, "I am truly honored, humbled... and in shock so many people and news outlets have shared this!"

Check her post, right here

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:47 AM IST