Watch video: Grandpa shows off his supercool elaborate toy train set

If you thought it's just kids who play with train toy set, then this video will prove you wrong. This elderly man took us to a fun ride with operating his super cool toy train. He was caught on camera and the video surfaced over the internet.

This viral video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “grandfather showing off his super cool trains.” It begins with, to show an elderly man sitting on a chair in front of a table with a toy train setup on it. He then presses some switches to show how the toy train set operates.

The post dates back to just a day early. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 62,000 up-votes and the counting for more.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:01 PM IST