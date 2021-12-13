Watch Video: Gordon Ramsay’s parody song while reacting to cooking video is leaving netizens in splits

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is quite active on Instagram and is often seen sharing several funny moments with his family along with some of his new recipes. The chef also uses the social media platform to review dishes posted by other users and most of them give netizens uncontrollable laughter and his recent Instagram video is no different.

Ramsay uploaded a video of a person’s one-pot meal and had a hilarious opinion about it. The clip starts with a split-screen where the chef reviews the dish. As the person prepares the dish with layers of bread, meat and bacon, Ramsay continues to request him to stop the cooking by singing a parody song.

“I hope my song helps his cooking” reads the caption of the video.

The video has attracted more than 2.5 lakh likes and scores of reactions. Instagram users couldn’t stop laughing at the Ramsay’s hilarious song and agreed on his opinion of the dish. However, some netizens expressed their eagerness to try the dish.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:18 PM IST