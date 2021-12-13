e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:18 PM IST

Watch Video: Gordon Ramsay’s parody song while reacting to cooking video is leaving netizens in splits

Ramsay uploaded a video of a person’s one-pot meal and had a hilarious opinion about it.
FPJ Web Desk
Gordan Ramsay |

Gordan Ramsay |

Advertisement

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is quite active on Instagram and is often seen sharing several funny moments with his family along with some of his new recipes. The chef also uses the social media platform to review dishes posted by other users and most of them give netizens uncontrollable laughter and his recent Instagram video is no different.

Ramsay uploaded a video of a person’s one-pot meal and had a hilarious opinion about it. The clip starts with a split-screen where the chef reviews the dish. As the person prepares the dish with layers of bread, meat and bacon, Ramsay continues to request him to stop the cooking by singing a parody song.

“I hope my song helps his cooking” reads the caption of the video.

The video has attracted more than 2.5 lakh likes and scores of reactions. Instagram users couldn’t stop laughing at the Ramsay’s hilarious song and agreed on his opinion of the dish. However, some netizens expressed their eagerness to try the dish.

Advertisement

Instagram

Instagram

ALSO READ

Watch Video: French men nail hook step of Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie; Impress desi netizens Watch Video: French men nail hook step of Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie; Impress desi netizens
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:18 PM IST
Advertisement