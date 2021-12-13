Watch Video: French men nail hook step of Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie; Impress desi netizens

In recent times, videos of foreigners grooving to desi beats have surfaced a lot on the internet and have enjoyed a lot of success. If you're a social media addict you must have definitely come across amazing dance videos posted by the dancing dad from US, Ricky Pond. Similarly, another person has left the social media users impressed with his dancing skills and his videos now become quickly become viral as soon as they are shared. A man named Jika from France has awed Indian netizens with his dance moves.

In the recent video posted by Jika, he can be seen grooving to the super hit song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. Dancing alongside his friend Younes, Jika perfectly aces the hookstep of the peppy song.

The video has attracted over 1.1 million views and scores of positive responses. From appreciating Jika to requesting him to share more dance videos on Bollywood songs, Instagram users shared a lot of comments.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:50 AM IST