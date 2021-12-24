Watch video: Foodie cycles to make own fruit juice, netizens say 'innovative'

In a recent video going viral, we see a foodie customer making his own fruit juice through running the mixer through cycle peddles. In the innovative and green concept, one is supposed to exercise similar to a gym-cycle inorder to prepare the juice of the chosen fruit, aiming to cut off electricity consumption.

You might have heard of Pune's make you own misal treat, but then this fruit shake is much more than just making it oneself. This needs one to exercise and burn out calories before one sips the liquid.

Take a look at the video, right here:

The video has garnered over 10 Million views. The post hosts the location as Ahmedabad, while people are curious to get to know the exact location so as to visit and enjoy the experience themselves.

The post reads in caption, "Someone with full energy and one who has a big role to play in where we stand." Having seen the video shared by @thegreenobar, Instagram user took to comment, "innovative concept".

Take a look at how netizens have reacted to this:

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 05:52 PM IST