Watch Video: Delhi eatery sells thalis at just Rs.10; netizens hail initiative

Feeding the hungry is a noble act, one that is deeply rooted in Indian culture. And to feed the underprivileged who can barely afford buying food is an act worth being applauded. An eatery in Delhi known as Sita Ji Ki Rasoi, which is being run by the Granth Trust and Foundation, is doing exactly that. The food stall that they have set up, is located in Rohini, in the national capital.

This clip has been uploaded on Instagram by a food blogger named Abhishek who goes by the name The Foodie Hat. The viral video begins by showing that thalis are being given at just Rs.10. The food is respectfully served in plates where they add rice, chapati, some kind of dal or vegetables, according to availability.

Not only does the eatery sells the thali at a very low rate but it also serves it for free to people who can't even afford to pay 10 rupees. This thoughtful initiative has captured the attention of many Instagram users and the caption also explains that people can support the foundation if they wish to offer help in any way. It also adds, “They provide unlimited lunch (12-2pm) at Rs. 10/- or free if you are not able to pay.”

Since being posted on Instagram on January 1, this video has attracted more than 3.8 lakh views. It has also garnered several supportive comments.

“I went there and tried, surprisingly the food given was more than expected. The thali was full of food with roti rice and dal. Though the taste is decent, for a hungry stomach it's no less than a blessing. It's a very nice initiative,” commented an Instagram user.

“Wow, great initiative,” posted another.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:51 PM IST