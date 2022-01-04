Watch Video: Comedian Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Akshay Kumar over PM Modi interview; netizens laud

Comedy King Kapil Sharma is known for his brilliant presence of mind and matchless comic timing. Each episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is packed with excellent punches and the finest of jokes that give audiences uncontrollable laughter and make their weekend a lot more better after a tiring week.

The recent episode of the super hit show was no different. It featured Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and director Anand L Rai, who had come to to promote their latest film 'Atrangi Re,' in the show.

A 30 second part of the episode is being widely shared on social media with netizens lauding Kapil for his usual ready wit and presence of mind.

In the viral video, Kapil is seen taking a jibe at Akshay Kumar for his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wherein the superstar actor was seen posing the kind of questions that received mixed response from the people, with most of them finding them silly and unnecessary. One such question that made the actor a laughing stock was regarding mangoes. The actor asked PM Modi as to how he prefers to eat mangoes, which drew him sharp criticism and trolls.

Well done Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/ejrn55if23 — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 4, 2022

The video begins with Akshay trying to pull Kapil's leg asking why the comedian always asks silly questions saying they have come from audiences or Archana Puran Singh, the other key member of the show.

However, Kapil hits backs at the superstar actor reminding his own interview and the nature of questions he asked PM Modi.

Kapil's witty response won the internet with several netizens hailing him for his boldness.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:49 AM IST