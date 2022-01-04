Did Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan really urinate publicly in intoxicated state? Here's what we know

A clip of a man stumbling around an airport waiting area with a confused expression, and later urinating publicly, is being circulated on social media with a claim that it shows Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan urinating in the airport premises.

The video is being circulated in the background of the Mumbai cruise drug case, which saw Khan getting arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid at a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. He is currently out on bail.

However, the claim has turned out to be false. As per media reports, the man seen in the clip was Bronson Pelletier, an actor from 'Twilight', in an intoxicated state, who had urinated on the floor of the lobby of the Los Angeles International Airport in 2012, Quint reported.

The video is being widely shared with the claims that states that it is "Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at the airport," who "is a drug addict nor can he control his urine," and that he had urinated on the floor of the airport lobby.

Some tweets also questions why Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who had done various press conferences and made serious allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, was now silent.

