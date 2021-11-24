Photos: Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Ileana D'Cruz, Ahan Shetty, Esha Gupta, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kartik, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Dhamaka', was spotted at Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit. As usual, the actor looked handsome and he even took off his mask to pose for the shutterbugs.

Kartik's 'Dhamaka' co-star Mrunal Thakur was also spotted at the airport.

Tara Sutaria, who is busy with the promotions of her film 'Tadap' with Ahan Shetty, got papped at the airport. She looked gorgeous as ever in a white maxi dress.

Ileana was spotted at salon in Bandra. On the other hand, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut were spotted after their pilates.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saiee Manjrekar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ahan Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Adnan Sami with his family | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ileana D'cruz | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora and Kubbra Sait | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan and Aanand L Rai at 'Atrangi Re' trailer launch | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nikki Tamboli | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Esha Gupta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

