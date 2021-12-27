e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:15 PM IST

Watch video: Chimpanzee's hilarious reaction to cup magic leaves netizens in laughter

FPJ Web Desk
Cuteness of animals caught on camera always hits the internet and leaves netizens in awe. We might have come across several animal-loving clips, but this one is topping over all. All because it will surely leave the viewer in loaded laughter.

In a recent video shared on Twitter by IAS Awanish Sharan, we see a caged chimpanzee keenly enjoying a magic performance by a visitor. The man is seen displaying some cup tricks towards the spectator chimpanzee, to which it is closely paying all the attention.

Initially, the magician takes a cup and pulls in a cherry-like object from the cup, and soon to confuse the animal by showing the empty cup. To this, the reaction of the chimpanzee is surely adorable, as it takes to hilarious laughter. The animal hits the floor to giggle around, this wit is congatious as it leaves the viewer to uncontrolled laughter dose.

Watch the video, right here:

So far, the video has attracted around 58.7K views and several reactions by netizens. "Best thing I have seen in internet today", wrote a Twitter user while another replied in agreement, "Absolutely". Not just that, some also took to comment out of concern for the chimpanzee being caged.

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:15 PM IST
