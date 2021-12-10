Watch Video: Chennai city police get to cycle patrolling post Commissioner's order

In a recent video the Chennai Police was seen riding their cycles across their areas to connect with people and commute in a environment friendly way. This comes after the decision of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal IPS who ordered that bicycle patrols be made mandatory for two hours a day.



According to a regional newspaper Sakshi, Chennai city police are ready to patrol through bicycles, leaving jeeps and motorcycles aside. For this, bicycles were distributed at the rate of 4 per station. Bicycle teams patrol the area every day from 5 pm to 7 pm for two hours. So that criminals can be caught.

Supriya Sahu IAS took to Twitter to appreciate the police force for a cycle patrolling. She shared their video and wrote,' Nice one @chennaipolice_ cycle patrolling is one of the best ways to connect with people,generate confidence and give the message of eco friendly commute. Health benefit of cycling is an added advantage. #cycling #Chennaipolice.'

Nice one @chennaipolice_ cycle patrolling is one of the best ways to connect with people,generate confidence and give the message of eco friendly commute. Health benefit of cycling is an added advantage. #cycling #Chennaipolice 👍 pic.twitter.com/a5hUj1EIXQ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 10, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:40 PM IST